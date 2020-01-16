U.S. and Italian Sailors, along with fleet support representatives, pose for a group photo at their joint unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) demonstration table during distinguished visitor demonstration day at the NATO experimentation exercise Recognized Environmental Picture augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems REP (MUS) in Troia, Portugal, Sept. 20, 2019. The REP (MUS) multinational maritime unmanned systems exercise hosted by the Portuguese Navy is aimed at enhancing interoperability and working relationships between NATO countries utilizing emerging maritime technologies.