Williamsburg, Va.
Old Dominion Honor Flight (ODHF) is seeking World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War Veterans for a trip to Washington, D.C. on April 25 to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their sacrifice and service. The trip is free for Veterans.
Veterans who served from December 7, 1941 to April 30, 1975, who have not been on an Honor Flight trip may apply to be part of ODHF Mission 2. Because space is limited, priority is given to World War II Veterans and those who are terminally ill (must be verified by a doctor).
ODHF is also seeking Guardians, who serve as personal escorts for each Veteran and ensure that their day is truly memorable. There is mandatory training and a $125 fee to serve as a Guardian.
To request an application, send an e-mail to OldDominionHF@gmail.com
ODHF serves Veterans from Elizabeth City, North Carolina up through Hampton Roads and Richmond to Fredericksburg, Virginia (including the Eastern Shore) and west to Farmville, Virginia. ODHF Mission 2 will depart from both the Embassy Suites-Hampton Convention Center in Hampton and American Legion Post 175 in Mechanicsville.
In addition to the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Memorials, ODHF Mission 2 will also visit the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, and Arlington National Cemetery.
“A trip to Washington, D.C. with Old Dominion Honor Flight is an all-day, immersive event” said Mission Director Matt Hartman. “It is designed to provide our Nation’s heroes with honor and closure and is described by many participants as a truly ‘once in a lifetime’ event.”
“Our sole mission is to honor America’s veterans for their service,” Hartman added. “We took 86 Veterans to Washington, D.C. on ODHF Mission 1 in November 2019, and we want to take even more on Mission 2 on April 25, 2020. We invite our World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans to apply to be a part of this amazing experience.”
Planning is also underway for ODHF Mission 3, which will be October 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.