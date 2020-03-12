GREAT LAKES, Illinois
Beginning March 13, Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s boot camp, and Officer Training Command, which includes Officer Candidate School and other initial officer training programs, will suspend guest attendance at graduation ceremonies to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19 to Sailors or Navy families.
The graduations themselves will continue and will be livestreamed on Navy online platforms, including social media.
Commander, Naval Service Training Command, which oversees both RTC and OTC, will continue to monitor the situation and consult with medical experts to decide when it is appropriate to resume guest attendance at graduation ceremonies. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students at either command, and both have robust screening processes in place for those who arrive each week.
This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, to both ensure the welfare of Sailors and that RTC and OTC can continue its essential mission of producing basically trained Sailors.
RTC recruits and OTC students affected by this change are being authorized to call home to directly inform their loved ones.
