SAN DIEGO
Those serving at The Information Warrior Training Command (IWTC) in San Diego believe in the importance of continued education, and their sailors are trained in areas they’ll need to execute information warfare throughout their military service.
One of the sailors continuing the tradition of maritime superiority through information warfare is Chief Petty Officer Rapheal Hobson, a cryptologic technician responsible for teaching students about electronic warfare.
Hobson is a 2007 Hampton High School graduate and native of Hampton, Virginia.
According to Hobson, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Hampton.
“Everyone is very close knit in my community,” said Hobson. "When you serve aboard a ship in the Navy, you're also part of a close-knit community and create a bond with the people you serve with."
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Each year the CIWT domain trains approximately 20,000 students comprised of military members from all branches and Department of Defense civilians. Throughout the program, participants can take any of the 200 classes offered to prepare them for battle.
The CIWT domain along with all other Navy training commands are transforming and innovating their training programs through Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL), a pillar of Sailor 2025. Sailor 2025 is a program that uses modern personnel management and training systems to recruit, develop, and retain sailors for the future of the Navy. RRL delivers a modernized learning continuum that aligns training with fleet requirements and warfighter needs. The long-term vision of RRL is to take modernized training to the point of need in the fleet at the waterfront.
According to Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, the focus of today’s Navy is squarely on warfighting, warfighters and the capabilities needed for the Navy of the future.
“I am confident we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Gilday. “And we will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Hobson is most proud of earning promotion to chief petty officer.
“This was a milestone that my father also achieved, so having him there to pin on my anchors meant a lot to me,” said Hobson. "He gave me one of his anchors during the promotion ceremony."
For Hobson, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations.
“My father served in the Navy, and his dad was in the Army during Vietnam,” said Hobson. "My little brother served in Afghanistan and Kuwait in the Army. This is a tradition of service, so it's an honor to serve.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Hobson, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“You are the sum of your deeds, so what you do for others will dictate how you'll be judged,” said Hobson.
