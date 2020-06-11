The Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) returns to Norfolk Naval Station after a regularly scheduled nine-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway during their sustainment phase of OFRP as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic.