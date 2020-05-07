Sailors unload care packages in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Atlantic Ocean May 2, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic.