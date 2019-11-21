190816-N-DZ642-1006

Sailors sort mail aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) after a replenishment at sea. Comfort is working with health and government partners in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to provide care on the ship and at land-based medical sites, helping to relieve pressure on national medical systems strained by an increase in Venezuelan migrants.

 MC2 Bobby Siens
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

As holidays are fast approaching, so are the deadlines — first is Nov. 27. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Postal Operations has recommendations to follow to make sure packages arrive in time.

“Most ashore Navy Post Offices will extend package pick up and customer service hours to support the holiday rush, so mail or order early to ensure packages arrive in time for the holidays,” said Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Postal Operations Manager Dale Pinchart.

To be sure packages and letters arrive by Dec. 25, Pinchart recommends sending items no later than these mailing dates:

Nov. 27 – For military Space Available Mail addressed to and from

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099

APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340

APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966

Dec. 4 – For military Parcel Airlift Mail addressed to and from

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099

APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340

APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966

Dec. 9 – For Priority and First-Class Mail, Letters, and Cards addressed to and from

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

Dec. 11 – For Priority and First-Class Mail, Letters, and Cards addressed to and from

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099

APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340

APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966

Dec 18 – For Priority Mail Express Service addressed to and from

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099

APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340

APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966

* Note that this deadline is NOT applicable to APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

