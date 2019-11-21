MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
As holidays are fast approaching, so are the deadlines — first is Nov. 27. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Postal Operations has recommendations to follow to make sure packages arrive in time.
“Most ashore Navy Post Offices will extend package pick up and customer service hours to support the holiday rush, so mail or order early to ensure packages arrive in time for the holidays,” said Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Postal Operations Manager Dale Pinchart.
To be sure packages and letters arrive by Dec. 25, Pinchart recommends sending items no later than these mailing dates:
Nov. 27 – For military Space Available Mail addressed to and from
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099
APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340
APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966
Dec. 4 – For military Parcel Airlift Mail addressed to and from
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099
APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340
APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966
Dec. 9 – For Priority and First-Class Mail, Letters, and Cards addressed to and from
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093
Dec. 11 – For Priority and First-Class Mail, Letters, and Cards addressed to and from
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099
APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340
APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966
Dec 18 – For Priority Mail Express Service addressed to and from
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099
APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340
APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966
* Note that this deadline is NOT applicable to APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.