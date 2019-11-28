Fall is here and winter is quickly approaching. As the seasons change we have the opportunity to celebrate many holidays. However we must remember the blistering weather patterns are the not only safety hazards we face at this time. For many people taking advantage shopping deals is an absolute must. Here are a few tips to keep you safe during your holiday shopping experience.
Onsite Shopping Safety Tips
• Dress appropriately for the weather.
• Winterize you home and vehicle.
• Be aware of your surroundings…even when you are in the store itself. You should also keep a watchful eye when you are walking from the cash register to your car to load up your big buy. If you are alone, ask someone from the store to walk with you to your car to ensure your safety.
• Don’t leave your personal items unattended, keep a close eye on any children with you and never carry too many items at once.
• If you are shopping with children, regardless of their age, be sure they have your cell and/or home phone number memorized in case you are separated. You should also plan a central place to meet in the event that you are separated.
• Pack a bottle of water and some light snacks for your shopping trip. This will help prevent you from experiencing any dehydration or extreme fatigue
• If you want to ensure that your credit cards are protected from any data breaches during this time, you should consider using a money order or a one-time use credit/debit/gift card. For safety reasons, you should avoid bringing just cash with you for these purchases.
Cyber Monday Safety Tips
• Do not click on a Cyber Monday email if you do not know the sender’s email. This is by far one of the oldest and most successful ways that online scammers get information online from strangers. If you are signed up for your favorite brand’s email list, you are familiar with what their email address looks like – because they value your security, they will not be changing it for Cyber Monday!
• Use a credit card for your online purchases versus other payment methods. Almost all credit cards have fraud protection, meaning if there is a data breach and your card’s information is taken, you won’t be held responsible for any of the charges. If you are involved in a fraud situation, your credit card provider will handle this and send you a new credit card. The same courtesies may not be extended from other online payment methods like an electronic transfer from your bank account.
• Look for secure websites and checkouts. A secure website will have https:// in the URL. The “s” in http is what lets you know the site is secure. While sites that don’t have this can be safe, it offers an extra layer of protection to online shoppers.
Someone said let the shopping begin.
