A Navy helicopter pilot who delivered medical supplies to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) while it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in New York was recently featured as part of Virtual Fleet Week New York, where she served as a role model to young girls watching at home.
Lt. Claire “Hulk” Calaway was originally scheduled to visit local schools as part of Fleet Week New York before the city’s annual celebration of the sea services was canceled due to the coronavirus.
She said she knew students had been looking forward to seeing what an MH-60S helicopter could do in person after she visited New York schools earlier this year for Fleet Week planning sessions.
“I felt kind of a responsibility to them of, ‘Hey, we said we were coming.’ And now unfortunately we can’t,” she said. “To all the students that we had seen - to see the excitement in their faces - I just imagine that disappointment. So I wanted to do what I could."
Calaway appeared in two videos that were posted on social media when Fleet Week moved entirely into to a virtual environment for the first time.
In those videos, Calaway gave an overview of her job as a pilot with the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Five (HSC-5) and answered questions submitted via social media. Her squadron is based at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia and conducts search-and-rescue missions, delivers supplies, helps defend ships, and delivers special operations forces.
Calaway, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate from Roswell, Georgia, said that flying a helicopter is “the most fun job in the world.”
“The best part is just the versatility that the helicopters can provide,” Calaway said in one video. “We’ll take off for a specific mission on any given day and you never know when you’re going to be pulled to either conduct a search and rescue or some other kind of pop-up tasking. So the creativity that you get to use with your entire crew and your team on a daily basis is definitely the best part of being a helicopter pilot.”
Those videos have been viewed thousands of times since they were posted in late May.
Thomas Drake said he and his family enjoyed watching from their home in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York.
Drake is a former Navy corpsman who typically takes a ship tour with the Navy League each year. He has three children, ages 3, 6 and 9, and made it a point to watch videos with them each day as part of Virtual Fleet Week New York.
His six-year-old daughter Gracie was particularly excited to see Calaway, he said.
“My daughter loved seeing the female members of the military being highlighted: You should have seen her smile when you interviewed the female Navy helicopter pilot,” Drake said in a Facebook message to the Fleet Week New York page.
Calaway said she was humbled that someone would take time to write a message and believes it is important for young girls to see women like herself serving in the military. She said that growing up outside of Atlanta she wasn’t familiar with the Navy or all the options available to them when she was young.
“I think it's really important just because the role of women has changed even since I've been in the Navy, as to what women are allowed to do now,” she said. “They can go into combat and go on to submarines. Originally when I first went to school that wasn't authorized. So I think it's important to show that women can kind of operate outside of the box of maybe what you normally think you could do.”
She said even today people are sometimes surprised to learn she’s a military helicopter pilot when she meets them. She said she wants young girls to know they can be feminine and still be a fighter.
“You can do both,” she said. “Which is pretty cool to kind of show young girls that women can be multifaceted. You don’t have to be one way. You can do whatever you set your mind to.”
