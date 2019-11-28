NORFOLK
Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) welcomed representatives from approximately 25 colleges and universities to talk to the crew during Ike’s college fair Nov. 14.
This event was sponsored by the ship’s educational services office (ESO) and held in Ike’s hangar bay. Sailors were given the opportunity to speak to representatives in order to begin their college journeys.
“Many Sailors join the military for the opportunity to attend college, but just wanting to go to college is not enough,” said Lt.j.g Michael Britt, Ike’s educational services officer. “Sailors need to understand what it takes to get enrolled and the expectation universities will have.”
At the fair, college and university representatives were available to answer a large variety of questions ranging from acceptance rates, degree paces, online classes and scholarships.
Prior to joining the Navy, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Recca Negad studied architecture in the Philippines for about four years. Negad said that finishing her degree was one of the reasons she really wanted to join the Navy.
“One of my big questions was if I could transfer my credits from the Philippines to here,” said Recca. “One of the representatives gave me a link to a website for the National Association of Credential Evaluation Services, a place that could help me with transferring my credits from the Philippines to an institution here.”
After going through the college fair Negad said that the process is still nerve-wracking but the people here have assured her that if you just speak out and ask questions someone will help lead you in the direction you want to go in.
“Just because Sailors attended this event it does not mean you have to go and start college the next semester,” said Britt. “This college fair is more of a way to open one’s mind to the process of seeking out and applying to colleges.”
Yeoman 3rd Class James Jones attended the college fair in order to find a university that would be able to work around his schedule while underway.
“One of the colleges reassured me that they are able to work with Sailors,” said Jones. “They understand how the military works and are willing to adjust assignment and deadlines with students who may not be able to work with a regular schedule.”
Jones said he is planning to take online classes. This will be Jones’s first time taking classes outside of the classroom setting.
“It feels great to have these options,” said Jones. “I thought being underway would mean I would not have time to start my master’s program, but because of this college fair I was able to find options that would work best for me and my schedule.”
Britt said he wants Ike’s crew to strive to be well-rounded by getting their qualifications, becoming experts in their rate and earning college credits.
“At the end of the day you are responsible for your own career,” said Britt. “It is your responsibility to balance the needs of the Navy and your personal goals.”
