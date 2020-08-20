Motor Tanker (M/T) Wila, a merchant vessel in international waters en-route to the UAE port of Khor Fakkan, in the Gulf of Oman, was boarded by armed Iranian personnel from both an Iranian Sea King helicopter and the Iranian auxiliary vessel Hendijan (1401), Aug. 12, 2020. Coalition Task Force Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct, is a multinational maritime effort which promotes maritime stability and safe passage, enhancing freedom of navigation throughout key waterways in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Southern Red Sea.