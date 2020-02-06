VIRGINIA BEACH
Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach graduated Sailors from updated curriculums of Intelligence Specialist (IS) “A” and Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) “C” schools, an effort to modernize material in support of the Navy’s Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) pillar of Sailor 2025 initiative, Jan. 30.
The revised IS “A” and GEOINT “C” school curriculums are the culmination of 18 months of hard work by many dedicated instructors, and training managers with input from fleet personnel. The purpose of the revisions are to ensure Sailors are prepared with the basic knowledge and skills to perform as warfighting Navy intelligence specialists.
Revisions to IS “A” school are based on current fleet requirements and feedback on expectations for newly trained ISs facing today’s problem sets and technologies. With this in mind, the new curriculum combined information from previous IS “A” school fused with select portions of the previous Operations Intelligence, or OPINTEL, “C” school. This consolidation resulted in the initial training timeline being condensed from 18 to 14 weeks.
The updated GEOINT “C” school curriculum originated from a merger of the previous Intelligence Specialist Imagery Interpretation Course with the Strike Warfare Intelligence Analyst Course. Prior to the merger of these courses, students would participate in over 24 weeks of rigorous training before reaching their first duty station. The new curriculum combines the two courses into a single 13-week course while maintaining the demanding standards of training and skills required to perform the tasks of a journeyman intelligence specialist and GEOINT professional.
“We exposed these new analysts to a myriad of the intelligence systems they will utilize in the fleet and provided them with the basic skills they will require,” said Capt. Richard Bosworth, commanding officer for IWTC Virginia Beach. “We are confident these updated curriculums will provide the Navy with more capable intelligence specialists, and I am proud of the dedication and commitment shown by our instructors and the first graduates.”
IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning IW community training.
With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 21,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.
