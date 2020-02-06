VIRGINIA BEACH
Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Amanda Monroe, a native of Vacaville, California, currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.
Following high school graduation from Vacaville High School in 2014, she enlisted in the Navy and trained and worked as an intelligence specialist (IS). After graduating from the IS training pipeline in July 2015, Monroe reported to the Office of Naval Intelligence and worked as part of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Fleet Intelligence Detachment (FID).
NAVIFOR supports operational commanders ashore and afloat providing combat-ready information warfare professionals to those forward deployed. She deployed twice as a member of FID providing analytic support to the crew of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).
As an instructor at IWTC Virginia Beach, Monroe is responsible for preparing tomorrow’s intelligence specialists with the skills required to analyze intelligence data, they prepare detailed analysis to support operations around the globe. During her time onboard IWTC Virginia Beach, she has provided 1,200 hours of top-notch instruction to 400 students across 13 convenes. In 2019, through her hard work and steadfast duty as a stellar instructor, she earned and attained the title of Master Training Specialist.
“Being an instructor is one of the most challenging jobs I’ve ever had, but it is also the most rewarding,” said Monroe. “Having the opportunity to teach and impact so many junior Sailors is a tremendous privilege that I will always be grateful for.”
IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning IW community training.
With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 21,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.
