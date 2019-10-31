Virginia Beach, Va.
Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic will hold the annual Retiree Summit & Career Fair at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story’s Rockwell Hall Gym from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
The annual event brings together a full range of guest speakers, vendors, medical representatives and prospective employers to one location to give transitioning service members, military retirees, family members, and surviving spouses the most up to date information on pay, benefits and legislative initiatives.
The summit kicks off with remarks at 10 a.m. from the Secretary of the Navy’s Retiree Council, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Veteran’s Affairs (VA), DFAS and TRICARE. A town hall style panel discussion will follow providing information on policies and issues affecting retirees.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth will staff a health and information fair and administer free flu shots to retirees. Participants can also expect more than 50 employers, colleges and universities supporting the Job and Educational Fair. Representatives from military, federal and community organizations will be on site to provide information about topics of interest to the retiree community to include the Defense Finance and Accounting Services (DFAS).
Patrons will also be treated to an MWR Showcase, to include informational tables, interactive displays and coupons from Community Recreation Programs, Marinas & Sailing, Navy Getaways, Movie Theaters, Golf, Bowling and more! MWR Food & Beverage programs will be providing a wide sampling of refreshments, as well!
