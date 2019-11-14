NORFOLK
Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) participated in a blood drive Nov. 4 and 5 in support of the Armed Services Blood Program.
ASBP is the official blood program of the U.S. military who collects, processes, stores, distributes and transfuses blood worldwide.
“The ASBP blood drives are important because they are exclusively for active duty, retirees and their families,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tyson Riccio. “It’s very important that people donate because just five units could save a life.”
Kearsarge Sailors who participated in the blood drive said they were happy with the opportunity to give back to their fellow service members.
“Every time I have a chance to donate, I do,” said Electronics Technician 3rd Class Logan Flitton. “I’ve donated more than 10 times and I look forward to more opportunities to help my shipmates.”
ASBP has 20 locations internationally where technicians collect approximately one pint of blood from each donor that can be sent around the globe.
“Kearsarge took part in this program so we can give back to our fellow service members and to assist in maintaining readiness while deployed,” said Lt. Sipriano Marte, Kearsarge’s medical administration officer. “It’s important to encourage and educate Sailors about the importance of donating.”
