Branch Health Clinic (BHC) Naval Station Norfolk’s Health Promotions Clinic set up a display of 79 pairs of boots to remember the 79 Sailors who were lost to suicide in 2018, and to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Along with the pairs of boots, there are handwritten notes from loved ones and peers of the fallen individuals. At the end of the month, the notes will be used to create a mural of messages to remember those Sailors and their families. “Have you seen the boots?” is an initiative to identify and remember Sailors who are lost to suicide, and to try to figure out what it is that we, as a community, are missing when it comes to this tragedy.