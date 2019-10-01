Dear Readers,
We have a problem. Our military has a problem; our suicide rates are higher than those of our civilian neighbors. We can talk all day about why this is, and there’s a million different reasons. You’ve seen the interviews, read the stories and there’s not much I can write that you haven’t already been exposed to.
Instead I ask, active duty and veteran brothers and sisters, please know you have people who care about you. Please reach out and let someone help you.
I’ve been affected by suicides on three separate occasions. Two were acquaintances and one was a close friend but each time I spent weeks and months thinking about what I had missed and what I could have done to help them and why I didn’t notice. These deaths haunt me.
I’ve stood suicide watches to make sure Sailors with suicidal ideations don’t hurt themselves. I have been lucky enough to be able to help Sailors and get them to the hospital before they hurt themselves and help them reintegrate to the crew so they did not feel like they were facing reprisal.
Each one of these instances haunts me. How close we came to losing more Sailors. But these are also some of my proudest personal moments in the Navy, when I felt I truly made a difference in someone’s life.
One particular instance that sticks out in my mind is when we had a Sailor check in to the command from A-school. This new Sailor was withdrawn from the get go but I was lucky enough to have a really great group of Sailors and they did what they could to help him adapt to shipboard life.
Over the next several weeks this Sailor became more and more withdrawn and despite our best efforts we couldn’t get the Sailor to open up about what they had going on.
One day this Sailor went to medical to ask for help and was having trouble communicating what they needed so my Sailor clammed up and walked away without getting help.
Fortunately, one of my Third Class Petty Officers was walking by and saw the exchange. My PO3 followed up with that Sailor and discovered that Sailor was planning to kill themselves that night. They had a plan and they had attempted to kill themselves before.
It was a team effort but we were able to get that Sailor the help they needed and I have no doubt that Third Class Petty Officer saved a life that day. I am eternally grateful.
But we wouldn’t have had that chance if that Sailor hadn’t tried to reach out for help first.
Life in the military can make you hard, but not so hard that we can be callous to needless deaths of our brothers and sisters active duty or veteran.
One of the most common reasons I have been told that people do not ask for help is because they are worried about reprisals from their chain of command. In all my years on active duty, I have never once thought about punishing someone because they needed help. My first thought has always been to get the Sailor the help they needed. I have absolutely put measures in place to make sure they were safe and could not hurt himself or herself or anyone else. Once they received the help and treatment they needed my main concern was how to reintegrate those Sailors so they could be contributing members of a team again. I know I’m not the only person on active duty with this mindset.
My brothers and sisters in arms, active duty and veteran, you are cared about and It’s okay to ask for help. We are here for you. We understand that every struggle is different. Please ask for help!
All the best to you,
MCC(SW/AW) Shannon Warner
Suicide Prevention Resources
Reach Out For Support
The Department of Defense (DoD) takes the issue of suicide very seriously and is actively working to reduce the number of suicides. To learn more about suicide and how to prevent it take a look at the resources available to you.
• Call the Military Crisis Line:
o 1-800-273-8255
o Select Option 1
• Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:
o 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
o Select Option 1
• Real Warriors Live Chat—A Real Voice with Real Answers 24/7
https://chat.magellanhealth.com/Cutesoft_Client/CuteChat/DCOE_SupportClient.aspx
• Psychological Health Center of Excellence
https://www.pdhealth.mil/resource-center/national-suicide-prevention-awareness-month-2018
