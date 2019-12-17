ATLANTIC OCEAN
Suicide is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the Navy and is often only recognized once it’s too late. The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74) suicide prevention coordinators (SPC) set up a suicide awareness memorial in the hangar bay, Dec. 5, with a goal to bring awareness to the issue. As a supportive community, all members within the Navy can find value in looking out for one another and maintaining the “ship, shipmate, self” mentality as a way to create a healthy and compassionate environment.
The display consisted of 79 pairs of white boots representing the 79 Sailors who took their own lives 2018. The display remained in the hangar bay to remember our fallen shipmates.
Anyone who has been affected by suicide was encouraged to fill out a note and drop it into a pair of boots, a means to remember victims of suicide.
The SPCs adopted the idea for the display from the Naval Station Norfolk clinic and decided it could be helpful to bring aboard as well.
“We arranged to receive the boots from the base clinic,” said Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Robert Ross, one of the ship’s SPCs. “We wanted to present a similar display on our ship to show support and solidarity with our shipmates who are struggling with hard times and as a remembrance to those who have taken their own lives.”
Memorials like this can serve as an impactful method to shed some light on the reality of suicide and act as a touch-point of support for anyone who may be going through a stressful period in their lives.
“The purpose of the memorial is two-fold, as a remembrance of the 79 Sailors who took their own lives and also to make others aware of the impact of suicide,” said Ross. “Also to help our members understand that there are people out there who care about them and their families, and that there are people who want to listen to their story and what they have to say.”
The SPCs have positive expectations for the future and are hopeful to see our Sailors seek out struggling shipmates.
“Our goal is to motivate the crew to be vigilant and to seek out Sailors that may be exhibiting at-risk behaviors and pull them into the fold and get help,” said Lt. Bryan Laroche, one of the ship’s SPCs. “It is our hope that by reinforcing the crew's unity as a family, it will help those that may be considering suicide feel more comfortable about coming forward and getting help.”
The awareness gained from the memorial can prove to be advantageous to the ship’s crew by being proactive and seeking out methods and training that they can accrue within their ship and department, such as safeTALK, a half-day class taught every month aboard the John C. Stennis through the Command Religious Ministries department (CRMD).
“We sought to bring awareness to the safeTALK training program we have offered for our departmental suicide prevention coordinators, and empower them to share their newfound skills and experiences with their respective departmental and divisional leadership,” said LaRoche. “As the program continues to grow, we intend to have a designated and trained SPC within every division.”
The SPCs also hope to see crew members becoming knowledgeable and well-versed in the Navy’s SAIL (Sailor Assistance and Intercept for Life) program, a voluntary program that quickly provides support during the stressful period after a suicide-related behavior (SRB).
“The ship benefits by having a better trained crew able to intervene with proven techniques to help Sailors recover from danger,” said LaRoche. “In addition, we have a robust system to aid Sailors that are at risk through the Navy's SAIL program.”
The memorial has already received a positive response and a number of notes have been left in boots.
“The turn out and response from the crew has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive. We have collected a lot of notes and plan to display them on the mess decks for the crew to see how suicide impacts others and their lives,” said Ross. “This has been a pretty big undertaking, it all looks very simple but it has taken coordination with several departments to make this a success and we really appreciate the outpouring of support and help with this very important topic.”
Although this memorial is highlighting negative experiences, it has shown to be a very encouraging and uplifting involvement that the SPCs can be proud of.
“It is a privilege to be a part of a fantastic team of Sailors,” said LaRoche. “We are pushing initiatives to get this program off the ground and keep us busy well into the next year, and we have received an amazing response from the crew in the form of volunteers and individuals reaching out to us just to find out ways they can help or receive training.”
The John C. Stennis’ SPCs and CRMD have a plethora of outlets and training that Sailors are encouraged to utilize in order to further their knowledge and abilities to respond to at-risk individuals.
The SPCs are also urging Sailors that might be experiencing high levels of stress stress to come forward and speak with someone and to let someone know what’s going on in their lives, to give the opportunity to receive the care and help they need.
For more information on how to become a suicide prevention coordinator or to get more training on the topic of suicide contact the CRMD at 7463.
The John C. Stennis is conducting routine operations in support of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.
