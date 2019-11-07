NORFOLK
Cadet Petty Officer 2nd Class Alvaro Rivera, a student and cadet from Granby High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) program, in Norfolk, Va. recently received the Meritorious Achievement Award for rendering aide to a fellow student this past September who he observed suffering in extreme pain. This is one of the highest awards a cadet can receive.
Rivera immediately took action and located a teacher who then called 911. During the emergency, Rivera kept the student calm and alert until the paramedics arrived. While the student began falling in and out of consciousness, Rivera translated and provided valuable information to the paramedics as the student was transported to a local emergency room. Once there, he continued to translate for hospital staff so they could treat the student.
“Cadet Rivera is an outstanding example of what NJROTC is all about," said retired Master Chief Michael Dyer, Granby’s Naval Science Instructor. "Doing the right thing, even when no one is looking and never seeking the limelight for doing so. Cadet Rivera is a smart, ambitious, and humble young man with a great future ahead of him. Well deserved!”
Rivera’s quick thinking and heroic actions helped save the student from a potentially life-threatening illness. Retired Navy Capt. James Daniels, Area 5 NJROTC manager, who personally awarded the medal to Rivera, Oct. 8.
“I am honored to have received this award, I was just doing what any other person would have done.” said Rivera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.