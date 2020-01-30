VIRGINIA BEACH
A memorial service for Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar J. Temores was held on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Jan. 23.
The memorial service honored Temores, a native of Lemoore, California, who died after his patrol car was struck while responding to a civilian gate runner on Fort Story Nov. 30, 2019.
Capt. Joey Frantzen, commander, JEBLCFS, offered words of comfort to Temores’ friends, family and all in attendance.
“It’s important that each of his co-workers and the command have the opportunity to have some closure but also to honor and recognize how much he meant to us,” said Frantzen. “Not just in his final act, but throughout his life.”
Temores’ family was presented the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor to recognize his service in the law enforcement community and for making the ultimate sacrifice, said Frantzen.
The memorial included remarks from Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Derek Lopez, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Luke Mathias and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Garrett Williams, all of whom worked with Temores and considered him a friend. Each spoke of the witty and infectious personality he exhibited in and outside of work.
“It was a big loss for my watch team,” said Williams, Temores’ watch commander. “He was bright and brought a lot of morale into the shop, it’s almost unexplainable.”
The ceremony concluded with a gun salute and the playing of taps.
Temores is survived by his wife and their 2-year-old son.
