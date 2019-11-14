ATLANTIC OCEAN
On Jennifer Black’s desk, there is an anonymous quotation that reads, “I couldn’t heal because I pretended I wasn’t hurt.”
As the deployed resilience counselor embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Black knows Sailors and Marines must be mentally healthy in order to carry out their missions. And she knows the first step toward mental health for many of them is learning to open up.
“I would advise people to become comfortable discussing issues they are uncomfortable with, in-depth,” Black said. “If you are experiencing fear of opening up about something, it’s probably a good indicator that you should.”
Bataan offers Sailors and Marines several pathways toward seeking help if they are struggling. In addition to counseling, Bataan offers numerous therapy, support groups and classes throughout the week, such as Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Insomnia, an Anger and Irritability support group, and Mindfulness and Mediation classes.
“Therapy is just treatment,” said Fleet Surgical Team 4 Psychiatrist Lt. Cmdr. Adeniyi Alatise. “People feel only those who are ‘crazy’ go to therapy, but it is for anyone who pushes for self-awareness and to seek treatment to better themselves.”
Atalise joins Black and the embarked Navy and Marine Corps chaplains on Bataan as individuals who are ready to talk to any Sailors or Marines who need them.
“It’s unique in this environment to have readily accessible resourses,” said Black. “Sailors and Marines are literally able to leave their work space and we can provide a breakaway from the errant causes of their stress.”
Research shows the importance of having mental health resources available onboard.
According to a report released in the March 2018 issue of Medical Surveillance Monthly Report, “From 2007 through 2016, a total of 853,060 active component service members were diagnosed with at least one mental health disorder and 115,378 were diagnosed with mental health problems related to family/support group problems, maltreatment, lifestyle problems, or substance abuse counseling.” Additionally, the report read, “most of the incident mental health disorder diagnoses were attributable to adjustment disorders, depressive disorders, and anxiety disorders.”
If left untreated, those mental health problems could have serious consequences.
Alatise and Black both stated that a common sign of someone struggling, possibly even thinking of suicide, is a change in their normal behavior. An example could be seeing a Sailor who normally exhibits a positive, outgoing attitude suddenly becoming disgruntled and withdrawn.
“This may be the time to pull them aside and ask [if they are OK], and possibly bring them in for counseling,” said Alatise.
Both Black and Alatise agree that therapy and counseling are a collaborative effort between the counselor and the client.
“My goal is always to be collaborative with a client, with the understanding that I have the expertise and knowledge,” said Black. “I may make recommendations later for specific therapy that may better suit their needs, but it is always a recommendation, the client doesn’t have to follow it.”
Added Atalise: “It takes a lot of work. Changes don’t just involve talking about it, but homework and practice [as well]. Prepare to invest a lot of time and be in it for the long haul. Change takes time, it doesn’t happen overnight. The most important thing is that people should avail themselves of the services offered here.”
At the end of the day, a ship cannot function without its Sailors and Marines and to be fully efficient, the crew has to be mentally fit in order to stay combat ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.