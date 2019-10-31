VIRGINIA BEACH
2019 Military Family Festival welcomed local military families with a day of appreciation and wholesome fun at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, Oct. 27.
The fall-themed festival offered various kid-friendly activities and Halloween treats while the parents were engaged with local companies that support the military lifestyle.
“I love seeing the kids come in with their creative costumes,” said Amie Holman, events manager at Virginia Media. “It’s hard to beat a smile on a kid’s face.”
The event featured free activities and events including games, costume contest, magic show, crafts, interactives, face painting, giveaways and a DJ.
“Kids come out and have a blast,” said Holman. “This event has great attendance, by the time the four-hour event is complete we’ll have over 3,000 people.”
Military Family Festival has taken place on the last Sunday of October for the past several years.
“I enjoy the event because we get to connect with our currently serving service members,” said (Ret) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joel Vargas, military affairs rep at USAA. “You also get every part of the family to talk and meet with, because the decision-maker isn’t always one person, so it’s great to have the opportunity to make sure they are taken care of and their needs are met.”
“We want the event to grow and can’t do that without the community’s support,” said Holman. The kids really enjoy it because it helps take their minds off the fact that a parent may not be here, because they are serving overseas. So if this helps take their mind off it, just for a little bit, we want more people to help us do that.”
Military Family Festival was hosted by The Flagship and Military Newspapers of VA.
