JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
On the morning of Feb. 13, 2020, the sun began to peek from behind the clouds indicating that it was time to get to work.
“All lines on deck!” yelled the deck supervisor to the piloting craft master, barking out the order to indicate that it’s time to get underway. After clearing the jetties, the improved navy lighterage system (INLS) craft—or the “power module” as it’s informally referred to as— was met by choppy seas. The handling of these seas proved to be a simple task to the craft master, who steadily guided the power module through the waves, and approached the cargo ship.
The USNS 1LT Baldomero Lopez (T-AK 3010) was anchored outside of the St. John’s River, and the Sailors aboard the power module were scheduled to receive a load of containers. Between bouncing off fenders that kept the craft from getting too close to the side of the Lopez, and pausing for waves that splashed up along her starboard side, mooring to the ship was proving to be more difficult than anticipated. Nonetheless, the deck crew handled the task with precision, executing the orders as they were given. A distinctive trait about the crew of the power module was that half of them, including the craft master, Chief Boatswain’s Mate Clifford Junkins, were Navy Reservists.
With initiatives underway to improve active duty manning throughout the Navy, Reservists can often be overlooked. They, however, integrate and provide critical support to their respective commands during operations. Such is the case with Amphibious Construction Battalion 2 (ACB 2). Reserve Sailors provide critical skill sets, much-needed personnel, and longevity in their orders that can greatly benefit commands throughout the Navy.
“Chief Junkins is not the only Reservist at ACB 2 who provides a crucial skill in operations that prove vital to the command’s mission capability,” said Capt. Heather J. Walton, the commanding officer of ACB 2. “In fact, the vast majority of my Sailors are Reservists, who are an integrated part of our command, and are critical to our ability to meet our mission requirements.”
Reservists bring many unique experiences that are relied upon to ensure the command remains able to operate lighterage, build and operate tent camps, build and operate a 3000-foot elevated causeway pier, conduct equipment maintenance, and to support both our stateside and out-of-country based Sailors, says Walton.
The skill sets of Reservists are important, and equally important, is their support in order to be able to execute a given exercise. Maritime Prepositioning Force Exercise (MPFEX) 20 featured over 100 Reserve Sailors, which amounted to 33 percent of all Sailors participating in the exercise. Reservists are not only limited to supporting their unit through exercises, but can also help commands on a day-to-day basis.
“ACB 2 has currently 480 billets filled with reservists spending approximately 12 to 14 days at the command, at any given time, throughout the entirety of the year,” says Chief Engineman Stephen Payton, Leading Chief Petty Officer of the Reserve Integration Cell office at ACB 2. “Sailors also provide critical rear echelon support, holding down day-to-day operations at the battalion while others are down range.”
And at a command —ACB 2 included— where the number of Reserve billets outnumber the active duty billets, having the longevity of orders that Reservists provide can prove invaluable when it comes to the rotation of personnel in and out of such commands. The typical billet assignment for Reserve Component Sailors attached to ACB 2 is three years. However, Sailors often choose to stay longer with the command if the opportunity window is there. That pays great dividends in keeping a fully qualified and highly trained contingent who most often are the heartbeat of the operation, according to Payton.
After the crane from the Lopez lowered the final container, the craft “took in all lines” and from there made its way to the beach at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island. On the way there, many civilian boats would slow down when the craft came into sight, and greet the crew who were standing watch on the forward and aft end of the craft. The day’s mission was over, with a high likelihood of continued success throughout the week.
