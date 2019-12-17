VIRGINIA BEACH
Early in the mornings, you can hear Bobby Bones on US 106.1 in Hampton Roads on the nationally syndicated radio show, the Bobby Bones Show. Thanks to his fiercely devoted fanbase, Bobby Bones and his musical comedy band Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots have hit the road with their brand-new tour “It’s Just The Two Of Us (…Sorry)”. Bobby Bones and Eddie Garcia are described to “throw one of the best parties” (Sounds Like Nashville). Prepare to be entertained by Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots on Saturday, January 18 at 7:00 PM.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at YnotTix.com, by calling 757-385-2787, or visiting the Sandler Center Box Office located at 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Tickets are priced at $38.50 in advance and $43.50 day of show. A VIP package priced at $88.50 is available to purchase which includes a seat and a meet & greet with Bobby Bones. Only 25 VIP tickets are available to purchase, 15 for the pre-sale and 10 for the on sale. To receive the pre-sale code to purchase tickets before the general public, join the Sandler Center Cyber Club at SandlerCenter.org/connect/email-sign-up. The pre-sale for this show will be Thursday, December 12, 10 AM-10 PM.
Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots hit the stage playing fan-favorites and other new music from their recently released EP. Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' most recent release, EP Live From Boston, follows the fan-favorite The Next Episode, #1 debut EP The Raging Idiots presents – The Raging Kidiots, as well as their #1 comedy album The Critics Give It 5 Stars. The Raging Idiots have raised millions for charities and sold out several shows, sharing the stage with Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, and Toby Keith.
Bobby Bones, Vice President, Creative Director of iHeartCountry, is the host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Bobby Bones Show, which broadcasts to almost 150 stations and is the #1 Country morning show with millions of weekly listeners. The show recently garnered its third ACM Award for National On-Air Personality of the Year, two Country Music Association awards for National Broadcast Personality of the Year, and earned Bones the title of youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame. The “media multitasker” (Billboard) also launched his own podcast, BobbyCast, which features candid long-form interviews with top artists and industry figures. The podcast’s overwhelming success has paved the way for Bones to launch the Nashville Podcast Network, an eclectic collection of podcasts from a variety of Nashville-savvy hosts, giving listeners an inside look at the lifestyle and pop culture in Nashville. Bones recently won Season 27 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars has returned to the latest season of ABC’s American Idol as the official in-house mentor. Bones is also a two-time New York Times #1 bestselling author, touring stand-up comedian, philanthropist and chart-topping comedy artist – a true “jack of all trades” (ESPN). Visit Bobbybones.iheart.com for more information.
