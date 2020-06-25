WASHINGTON
In preparation for Independence Day, the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Navy Entertainment program makes tremendous strides to provide quality entertainment for upcoming celebrations taking place on deployed ships around the globe.
“It is our nation’s 244th birthday this year, and many of our deployed Sailors at sea are not able to enjoy the opportunity to pull into ports due to COVID-19, so we are taking the celebration to them,” said Karen Fritz, MWR Navy Entertainment program manager.
MWR Navy Entertainment, which is managed by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), is extending its “Let Freedom Ring” concert series to the deployed U.S. fleet. Sailors currently deployed will enjoy a 45-minute, previously recorded “Let Freedom Ring” video featuring the multi-Grammy and Billboard award-winning American rock band Train.
“Train reached out to one of our deployed units to see how they could support them, and we were able to expand their request to support all deployed units,” Fritz said. “Ships will distribute the videos on closed circuit television and some will hold a watch party in the hangar bay or flight deck of the ship with large inflatable screens to celebrate the holiday.”
Overseas bases will also have the opportunity to show the Train video performance to their Sailors and families.
MWR Navy Entertainment will also support local socially distance fireworks displays at select overseas Naval installations. Navy installation celebrations are subject to local state, county or country coronavirus guidance restrictions, as applicable.
MWR is also collaborating with the Navy Exchange to share the 4th of July event content on their social media channels for the entire military community to watch.
MWR Navy Entertainment provides top-quality live entertainment for Sailors stationed overseas and on deployed ships at sea, and assists patrons in the continental U.S. locations with talent referral and production of shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.