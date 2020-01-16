WASHINGTON
Top-performing junior Sailors will continue to have the opportunity to be promoted to the next rank under the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP), as outlined in NAVADMIN 005/20.
MAP will account for approximately 20 percent of total advancements in CY20 with roughly half of the available quotas allocated for each season.
Similar to last year’s guidelines, MAP will be considered in two “seasons” to coincide with the two Navy-wide advancement exam cycle in the spring and fall. Each cycle will begin just before and will conclude just after the exams, March 1 through April 30, and October 1 through November 15 for season one and two respectively.
“We continue to see positive results of MAP by providing an avenue to fast-track promotion for Sailors who may not have the time in grade requirements for the advancement but are outperforming their peers,” said Vice Adm. John Nowell, chief of naval personnel. “MAP is doing what it is intended to do: empower commanding officers and their command triads to identify and advance the most talented, experienced and proficient Sailors within their commands based on demonstrated performance and ability.”
MAP is open to all Active-Duty, Full-Time Support Sailors who are E-3 to E-5 and meet eligibility requirements for the next pay grade to include completing the Professional Military Knowledge Electronic Exam (PMK-EE).
Canvasser Recruiter Sailors will no longer be advanced under the Active Component MAP. For CANREC nominations, please refer to the upcoming ALNAVRES message.
When 2020 MAP Season One begins, the quotas will be uploaded into the system and can be found under the quota summary report tab. Quotas can also be found at the MyNavy Portal website at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/advancement-and-promotion/a-enlisted-advancement-resources-and-links select the website tab, MAP and then MAP quotas.
Commands should designate at a minimum two individuals to set up user accounts in NSIPS to allow for the MAP automation process.
Automation was first executed in the Map 19 Season 2 cycle and helped ensure transparency in the process and for Sailors to be advanced immediately. More than 95% of allocated quotas were executed.
Example forms and frequently asked questions can be downloaded via MyNavy Portal at https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/advancement-and-promotion/a-enlisted-advancement-resources-and-links, then select the *Websites* tab in the blue banner. The list of points of contact for each BSO/echelon II command and list of parent and subordinate UICs can also be found on this website.
Point of contact is MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) at (833) 330-6622 or via email at askmncc(at)navy.mil
Sailor 2025 is the Navy’s program to improve and modernize personnel management and training systems to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward, and retain the force of tomorrow. It is focused on empowering Sailors, updating policies, procedures, and operating systems, and providing the right training at the right time in the right way to ensure Sailors are ready for the Fleet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.