ARLINGTON, Va.
The latest upgrade of MyNavy Portal (MNP) includes the initial rollout of the ZipServe capability. This new feature of MNP allows Reservists to search for training and active duty opportunities.
“The Navy relies on our Reserve Sailors to augment the fleet and support vital missions around the world,” said Jeff Bowell, principal assistant program manager for the Sea Warrior Program (PMW 240) who led the development of this new MyNavy Portal capability. “This new online tool empowers Reservists to explore more ways they can contribute to our mission and improve their career paths.”
Using ZipServe, Sailors search for opportunities with filters, which narrows their search results to billets that pertain to their qualifications. The most basic search allows Sailors to enter their rank and rating or designator to search for Annual Training (AT), Active Duty for Training (ADT), Active Duty for Special Work (ADSW), or mobilizations. Sailors can then refine the results with criteria such as their security clearance and location preferences.
To access ZipServe, Sailors must log into MyNavy Portal and navigate to the Career & Life Events section. Once there, they will scroll down to Deployment & Mobilizations to locate ZipServe.
“The simplest way for Sailors to begin using this capability is to open the Search Box in ZipServe, type in their career specialty, and begin searching for available career opportunities,” said Bowell.
This is the first phase of ZipServe integration with MNP that gives Sailors the opportunity to use it, review it, and provide feedback for future enhancements.
The Sea Warrior Program (PMW 240) is the provider of choice for MyNavy HR IT solutions. The program office works directly with MyNavy HR to strengthen our Navy Team through IT and business solutions for Navy human resource management and personnel readiness.
