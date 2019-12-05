VIRGINIA BEACH
Over 200 Sailors and Marines stationed on board Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex gathered Nov. 25 at the Shifting Sands Beach Club for the Lone Sailor and Marine Thanksgiving Dinner, held by the NAS Oceana religious ministries team.
The NAS Oceana chapel holds the event each year to provide an opportunity for those who may not be going home for the holiday to have a Thanksgiving meal with their peers and a group of senior volunteers from the chapel congregation; many of whom are current or prior military.
Seaman Malik Veasley, originally from Atlanta, Georgia and now an intelligence specialist “A” school student on board Dam Neck Annex, said he wasn’t expecting to have a Thanksgiving meal this year.
NAS Oceana and its facilities, including Dam Neck Annex, are home to an abundance of Navy and Marine Corps students, training at various commands for their jobs in the fleet. Many of these students may not have the opportunity to go home for the holidays.
“This is my first Thanksgiving away from home,” said Veasley. “Family is the most important part of the holidays, so it feels great that we get to come here and enjoy some good food.”
Similarly, Seaman Elyse Ramirez, originally from Dallas, Texas and also an intelligence specialist “A” school student, said she’s spending this holiday away from home.
“The most important part of the holiday season is spending it with loved ones,” said Ramirez. “The people I’m around all the time almost become part of my extended family.”
Ramirez said events like this bring the Navy community together.
“It really gives you a bigger picture of things, especially when our minds are stuck in the small bubble of ‘A’ school,” said Ramirez. “It reminds us that we’re not going to be in school forever, and this is all for a bigger purpose. Meeting everyone here tonight allowed us to take a step away from the intensity of our training.”
