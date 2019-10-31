VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana leadership held public private venture (PPV) housing town hall meetings at Lincoln Military Housing’s Wadsworth Shores and Midway Manor communities Oct. 23 and 24.
The purpose of the town hall meetings was to bring NAS Oceana leadership, representatives from Lincoln Military Housing, NAS Oceana housing personnel, and residents from the communities together to exchange concerns and ideas to improve PPV housing provided by Lincoln Military Housing.
Earlier this year, issues with Navy PPV housing made national news when families living in poor conditions were not receiving the necessary maintenance and assistance they required.
Captain John Hewitt, NAS Oceana commanding officer, said, though he cannot directly order Lincoln Military Housing to perform certain actions as they are a private company, he can advocate directly for military families experiencing issues.
“As part of base leadership, I’m here to be an advocate for the military families, listen to their concerns, and bridge the gap between our Lincoln Military Housing partners and the families,” said Hewitt.
Several residents from Wadsworth Shores and Midway Manor attended the town hall meetings to voice their concerns and discuss the positive changes made since the beginning of 2019.
Feb. 23, former Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith released a statement saying that every Sailor residing in PPV or government housing would have the opportunity for a visit from their command at their residences. The purpose of the visits was to raise awareness of living conditions, allow command leadership to observe issues, and understand actions taken to address them.
Hewitt said NAS Oceana will continue to hold PPV housing town hall meetings even after the major problems are solved because it is the right thing to do and leadership cares about the health, safety, and security of military families.
Successful housing maintenance resolution depends on cooperation and communication and PPV housing town hall meetings are a venue for communicating.
“Based on where we were at the beginning of 2019, I hope to see continued progress in the conditions of the homes at Lincoln Military Housing,” said Hewitt. “This is our third round of town hall meetings, and from what I’ve seen and heard, we’ve had a lot of progress.”
Sailors continuing to experience unresolved issues with PPV housing should contact the NAS Oceana housing office at (757) 433-3068 or oceanahousing@navy.mil and notify their chain of command if the issues are not resolved in a timely manner.
