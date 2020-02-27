VIRGINIA BEACH
Naval Air Station Oceana Diversity Committee held a celebration for Black History Month at the Hornet’s Nest Galley on Feb. 20.
During the event, members of the Naval Air Station Oceana Diversity Committee spoke on the achievements of many black Americans, such as Don Cornelius, Malcom X and Doris Miller.
In the United States, Black History Month is celebrated annually in the month of February to recognize and remember African-Americans in their role in U.S. History.
During the presentation, Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Zemario Sheppard recited a powerful self-written poem titled, Lineage.
“This event gives me a good feeling,” said Sheppard. “Even if just one person can apply this message given here [at the Black History Month Celebration] to themselves and leave feeling enlightened.”
The presentation was finished off by a “Soul Train” line, where members and attendees danced their way down a line of people clapping and cheering them on. Soul Train aired on Chicago television in 1970. The show featured mostly black dancers and musicians due to the lack of representation in television at the time.
After concluding the ceremony, the Hornet’s Nest Galley hosted an array of soul food selections for lunch including fried catfish, fried chicken, mac and cheese, BBQ ribs, and candied yams.
