Naval Air Station Oceana is participating in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain (CS-SC) 2020 Feb. 3-7 and Feb. 10-14 in order to enhance the training and readiness of the installation’s security personnel.
Exercise CS-SC 2020 is an annual, two-part force protection exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations within the continental United States.
The exercise prepares Department of Navy personnel for potential force protection situations and establishes a learning environment for security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities.
Major Nicole Fairey, Naval Air Station Oceana security department precinct commander, said Exercise CS-SC 2020 is an excellent way for the department to test their policies and procedures.
“It’s ‘fight like you train, train like you fight,’” said Fairey. “The more training we do, the better chance we have at getting things done.”
Fairey said the exercise provides an opportunity to test the department’s readiness to activate an increased force protection condition (FPCON).
“This gives us a way to test if we could stand up [FPCON] Charlie,” said Fairey, referring to FPCON Charlie, the condition set when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely. “If something happens tomorrow, and the government says we have to stand up [FPCON] Charlie, we have to be ready, prepared and know we’ve practiced to the point that when it happens, it’s like muscle memory.”
Exercise CS-SC 2020 is not in response to any specific threat, but is an annually scheduled exercise.
Fairey said the exercises conducted allow security personnel to practice responding to events that could happen at any given moment.
“I’ve been participating in CS-SC for a long time,” said Fairey. “The main thing we hope to see come out of it is our personnel prepared and ready to engage, and us, as a whole security force, able to meet the requirements the Navy has set for all the force protection conditions.”
