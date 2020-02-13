Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Terry Smith conducts a detection training exercise with Military Working Dog Zito on board Naval Air Station Oceana during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020 is a two-part, force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 3-14. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs.