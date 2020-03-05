VIRGINIA BEACH
Naval Air Station Oceana Public Works Department held a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Career Day event Feb. 26 at the transportation building on board the installation.
Local high school students from Virginia Beach technical schools visited the workplace for group mentorship from Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) employees and apprentices working in various trades on board Naval Air Station Oceana.
Lauren Ciampoli, education manager of special programs for Junior Achievement of Greater Hampton Roads, said the event is an excellent way for students to learn directly from professionals working in their desired career field.
“They’re all taking these classes as vocational students,” said Ciampoli. “This gives them an idea of what the job is like out in the field, and a lot of people who spoke to them shared their stories of how they succeeded in their career fields.”
Displays highlighting HVAC, pipefitting, electrical, transportation, and utilities were set up for students to explore.
Brent Brown, public works department production division director, said the students who were interested were invited to learn more about the NAVFAC apprenticeship program.
“Our only way to hire them out of vocational school is through an apprenticeship program,” said Brown. “Our goal was to make sure the students who were truly interested have the resources they need to apply.”
Lt. Renea Beggs, assistant public works officer, said events like this help improve the relationship between Naval Air Station Oceana and the local community.
“The students may know that Oceana and Dam Neck exist, but they may not know they could be a part of it,” said Beggs. “They may or may not have military parents, so this ties the younger civilian community to the employment opportunities on Naval Air Station Oceana.”
