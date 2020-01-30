VIRGINIA BEACH
A group from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Allied Command Transformation (ACT), headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, toured Naval Air Station Oceana Jan. 22 to see the Navy’s East Coast master jet base firsthand and better understand its mission.
National liaison representatives from 25 NATO countries were a part of the tour, and had the opportunity to see an F/A-18 Super Hornet up close at the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 hangar and see an overview of Apollo Soucek Field from the air traffic control tower’s observation deck.
ACT plays a central role in missions involving expert evaluation of trends and future threats, capability development, education, exercises, and the implementation of lessons learned, which aim to improve the readiness and credibility of NATO’s posture. They also contribute to allowing the NATO Command Structure to efficiently command, control, and support current and future operations and provide a secure and stable transition to crisis and conflict, if need be.
“Coming here was a good initiative,” said Romanian Navy Captain Lucian Grigorescu, Chief of Romanian Military Representation of Defense to ACT, “We were able to gain knowledge about the facilities, the base itself and the great things NAS Oceana is doing.”
Grigorescu said the visit provided an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and plan for future events involving NATO ACT and Naval Air Station Oceana.
“The initial brief provided us with a lot of new data and insights,” said Grigorescu. “It was also interesting to see and touch the [Super Hornet] in the hangar. It was an experience I might not ever be able to do again.”
At present, NATO has 29 members: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom, United States, Greece, Turkey, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Croatia and Montenegro.
