On any given day, the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum appears as a beehive of activity. On most weekdays, school age children cycle through with their teachers. Veterans from near and far flock to their new exhibit about the U.S. Navy’s role during the Vietnam War, often with family members in tow. And on most days, active duty Sailors often visit during military ceremonies hosted by the museum aboard the Battleship Wisconsin next door or cycle through during heritage tours.
But this past weekend, the museum’s gallery and Nauticus campus hosted future Naval Officers from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland who spent the weekend in Norfolk. Many cycled through the Naval Museum’s gallery and on the ageless teak decks of the Wisconsin during a weekend of history that makes Sailors smarter and gained an appreciation for heritage that makes them proud.
The weekend kicked off bright and early on Friday, November 15th when two of the Naval Academy’s newer YP-703 class Yard Patrol Craft docked behind Nauticus. According to the Academy, this was the first time that YPs from the Academy’s YP Squadron visited the Downtown Norfolk waterfront.
After a brief pier side muster, the cadre of Midshipmen were released for an eventful weekend. Small groups of midshipmen trickled into the Naval Museum on the second deck of the Nauticus campus. A few cycled through the museum’s Vietnam exhibit; where they had the opportunity to see exhibits relating to the Navy’s role during the conflict. By studying our history, Sailors achieve high velocity learning, ensuring that today’s fleet does not relearn old lessons; which was quite poignant when the museum’s volunteers fielded questions throughout the new exhibit.
The connection with the Navy’s history and heritage was also echoed via a self-guided tour aboard the Battleship Wisconsin, where volunteer docents and staff members fielded a variety of questions.
Additionally, visitors to the Nauticus campus were able to tour the YPs during the day. Museum staff members met Alicia Sanchez and Jackson Hathaway, both Midshipmen, for a guided tour of YP-707. The newer YP-703 class vessel includes an updated bridge with integrated navigation, ship handling features, and updated electronics which provides the YP Squadron and future Naval Officers with unprecedented access to training that mimics real warship-handling.
During the visit, both Midshipmen shared their experiences, reflected on their visit to the Naval Museum and other attractions in Norfolk, and shared their plans as future Naval Officers.
