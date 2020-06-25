Master Chief Hospital Corpsman James Carbone, senior enlisted leader of the Directorate of Primary Care at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), cuts a ceremonial cake during NMCP’s celebration of the 122nd birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps June 17. Established on June 17, 1898, the Hospital Corps provides health care to Sailors, Marines, and those entrusted to their care on the battlefield, at sea, and in military treatment facilities around the world.