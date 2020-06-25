PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) celebrated the 122nd birthday of the Hospital Corps June 17. The ceremony included a reading of Hospital Corps history, a letter from Force Master Chief Hosea Smith Jr., director of the Hospital Corps and senior enlisted advisor of the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), as well as a cake cutting.
Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jack Driscoll delivered a speech to honor the history of the Hospital Corps.
“To date, the Hospital Corps is the most highly decorated rate in the United States Navy, with 23 Medal of Honor recipients, 946 Silver Stars and 1,582 Bronze Star’s with the combat “V” for heroism,” Driscoll said. “When I think of our many great predecessors that paved the way for others to follow, I think of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class William R. Charette, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for heroic actions above and beyond the call of duty on March 27, 1953, while assigned to a Marine Corps rifle company during the Korean War. For those who don’t know, Building 2 here at NMRTC is named after Master Chief Hospital Corpsman William R Charette. When I think of the Hospital Corps and what it means to be a Hospital Corpsman, I think of the men and women that are here in front of me today, and everything that encompasses what you as Hospital Corpsmen do day-in-and-day-out.”
In a message, Force Master Chief Hosea Smith Jr. highlighted the impact of the hospital corpsmen, and the strength and dedication that they exude within the Navy and Military Medicine.
“It is with great honor and pride that I wish you the men and women of the Hospital Corps a happy 122nd birthday,” Smith said. “The strength and dedication of our Corps is what protects and fuels the life force of the Navy. The many selfless acts performed by hospital corpsmen over the last 122 years has defined the legacy of the Hospital Corps, earning the respect and admiration of those we serve alongside with. The presence of hospital corpsmen is essential on all platforms, providing frontline care, disease prevention, and treatment of injuries and caring for patients during war on peacetime in the air, on the land, on the surface or below the sea. As the pinnacle of Military Medicine, we continue to expand our mileage, skills and abilities to meet the demands of today’s naval forces while remaining a ready medical force. The Hospital Corps has faced many challenges throughout history but we have met and exceeded all expectations on every account. This year will be no different. We may not be able to physically get together as we have in the past, never the less we will not allow the current circumstances to stifle the celebration of our beloved Corps. Be sure to take the time to wish a fellow corpsman a happy birthday, remember our fallen and heroic shipmates as well as the history of our rich heritage. Hoo-yah and happy 122nd birthday Hospital Corps.”
After a few words from Capt. Melissa Austin, NMCP’s chief of staff, the cake was cut by the medical center’s most senior corpsman, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman James Carbone, senior enlisted leader, Directorate of Primary Care, and the most junior corpsman, Hospitalman Kathryn Masonheimer.
As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.
