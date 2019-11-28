The Hampton Roads Naval Museum Annex, Building H-9 aboard Naval Station Norfolk will present a historical program about the U.S. Navy’s “Great White Fleet” on Dec.4 at 10:00 a.m.
The historical program, part of the museum’s ongoing History @H-9 series, discusses President Theodore Roosevelt’s 1907 mission to send the U.S. Navy’s Atlantic Fleet on a round-the-world tour to test naval readiness, establish global presence, generate international goodwill and garner enthusiasm for the Navy.
Sixteen battleships and 14,000 Sailors embarked on a historic voyage from the Hampton Roads area in December 1907. Their Voyage of a Lifetime steamed 43,000 nautical miles, visited 20 ports on six continents and returned in 1909; and is remembered today as the Great White Fleet.
The program is based on the museum’s collection of artifacts related to the Great White Fleet, and is presented in an informal setting. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussions and tour the museum’s Special Collections room, which houses archives, artifacts, and art related to Naval Station Norfolk.
The historical program is free, and open to all hands both military and civilian at the museum’s annex facility at the corner of Farragut and Powhatan aboard Naval Station Norfolk. Participants must have access to Naval Station Norfolk; Naval Museum staff or volunteers cannot sponsor access for participants. For individual and group reservations, contact Katherine.Renfrew@navy.mil or call (757) 445-6844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.