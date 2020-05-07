SEAL candidates participate in surf immersion during Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training at Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, Calif., May 4, 2020. NSW Center restarted paused portions of its SEAL and Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewman (SWCC) selection-and-assessment training following careful planning that included implementing COVID-19 mitigation efforts based on CDC recommendations and Department of Defense medical guidance. The health, safety and well-being of students remains NSW Center's top priority. Any student showing signs of illness will be removed from training and evaluated by medical professionals before returning to training. NSW Center provides initial and advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy's SEAL and Special Boat Teams.