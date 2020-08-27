Norfolk, VA (23510)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.