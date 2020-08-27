NORFOLK
Norfolk’s religion ministries team continues to provide service to its patrons throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.
The base chapel is operated by fifteen qualified personnel four of which being commissioned officers, four contract employees and seven enlisted sailors. The chapel is open to all military personnel, DoD civilians, retirees and their families Monday through Friday 0800 to 1600. Due to the corona virus the employees split into two groups to adhere to the social distancing guidelines put in place.
“The everyday mission of the chapel is to support the religious needs of the personnel stationed at NAVSTA Norfolk as well as their families,” stated Religious Program Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Atwood.
On a weekly basis the Flagship Chapel is visited approximately 150 people for their Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, and Islamic services. The Chaplains will also facilitate for those and other religious traditions by finding a chaplain and or religious professional according to the person requesting’s faith.
“Due to COVID-19 we now have to do things a little differently,” said Atwood. “We were forced to down size the services that we were hosting to Sunday services and Monday Catholic Mass which were virtually streamed for the congregation over Facebook. We still function well, but just had to adjust to the circumstances.”
For safety measures the chapel has the space being utilized sanitized both before and after the event being held by whomever is hosting the service, all equipment must be sanitized, everyone is required to wear masks, do a temperature check, fill out a COVID-19 screening and all attending must sign contact tracing paperwork.
Currently the chapel is only holding religious services due to COVID-19, but prior to COVID, the chapel was utilized for hosting a myriad of events such as retirement ceremonies, weddings, baptisms, memorial services, promotions, professional development training workshops and Safe TALK and assistance training.
“I am very proud of our personnel flexing to provide religious services, training opportunities, crisis counseling and other services to increase personnel readiness,” said Cmdr. Timothy Moore, Command Chaplain NAVSTA Norfolk, “The Chapel department continues to stand ready to support our military families.”
For additional information on the Flagship Chapel and services they provide visit their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NSNChapel/. The 24-hour duty chaplain can also be reached at (757) 438-3822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.