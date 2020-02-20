YORKTOWN
Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and Cheatham Annex participated in a successful force protection exercise, Feb. 3-14.
Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020 enhanced the training and readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepared Department of the Navy personnel for potential force protection situations. It also established a learning environment for security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities.
This annual exercise used realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high-level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats.
“We want to thank our tenant commands, military families and community partners for their assistance and patience as we drilled these last two weeks,” stated Captain Jason J. Schneider, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. “The minimal impact to their activities was well worth the realistic training conducted and experience gained by the installation’s security forces.”
Even though the exercises have ended, personnel and residents should remain aware of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity or real-world threat. If you see something, say something.
