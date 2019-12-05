NORFOLK
Commander Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) announced their selections for Naval Safety Center Safety Professionals of the Year (SPOY). Navy Lt. Jose Mercado was the recipient of Officer Safety Professional of the Year 2019 and Marine MGst Corey Bush was the recipient of the Enlisted Safety Professional of the Year 2019 during an All Hands Nov. 15.
The annual awards are presented to recognize service members stationed at the safety center, who best represent an ever-growing group of dedicated safety professionals who serve as role models of professionalism and personal dedication. The officer and senior enlisted member recipients embody the core values of their service.
Rear Admiral Mark Leavitt, Commander Naval Safety Center led the All Hands Call and was present to congratulate the two awardees as the formal announcement was made. Both awardees received Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals (NAM) as part of the award. This year’s awardees were from the same office, in NAVSAFECEN’s fast-paced Operational Risk Management (ORM)/High-Risk Training (HRT)/Expeditionary Safety directorate.
Mercado, originally from New York City has been in the Navy for 20 years and assigned to the safety center since spring 2018. During his time at NAVSAFECEN he has served in the role of ORM/HRT/Expeditionary Safety Deputy Director. On top of his administrative duties, over the past year LT Mercado has led six Expeditionary Operational Safety Assessments (EOSA), led two working groups, assisted on one Diving Operational Readiness Inspection for the Coast Guard and went out to sea for ten days in support of the Commander Strike Group 15 (CSG-15) evaluation.
“Lt. Mercado has consolidated numerous Dive, Jump, and Expeditionary assessment reports to identify cross community and cross service issues. His findings have led to a number of safety promotion items and messages and regularly provides input to OPNAV, NSC policies and directives,” said Don Ciesielski, ORM/HRT/Expeditionary Safety Director. “Lt. Mercado embodies the spirit of where the Naval Safety Center is heading. Collecting and sharing data while identifying trends to create lessons learned and best practices for the fleet in evident in the execution of his day to day duties.”
LT Mercado has been a driving force of Expeditionary Operational Safety Assessment (EOSA) moving away from the traditional checklist driven inspections of old. This shift allows NAVSAFECEN to assess units using the Four Pillars of Risk Management and address concerns in terms of risk to mission/risk to force. This in turn helps the fleet’s unit meet the intent of the safety policies and allows personnel like Mercado to help them build up areas where they currently are not.
“I have to acknowledge my team because the success of a leader is based on the success of his subordinates. They are a great group of consummate professionals that get the job done,” says Mercado. “I truly appreciate my supervisor and coworkers who have invested their time and wisdom. This award means that my team and I are doing our jobs.”
The senior enlisted award was presented to Bush, originally from Columbus, Ohio. Bush has been in the United States Marine Corps for 21 years, and assigned to the safety center since May 2017. Bush serves as a USMC Parachute Analyst in the ORM/HRT/Expeditionary Safety directorate.
MSgt Bush has promoted and shared safety information, lessons learned and best practices throughout his time at the Naval Safety Center. He has one-on-one dialogue and provides mentorship to individuals during safety assessments. He is a stellar advocate for Safety as he presents in conferences to large groups and senior personnel for the Navy, Marine Corps and the DoD.
In his role at the Naval Safety Center Bush understood the importance of safety in the high-risk activities of the Navy and Marine Corps. MSgt Bush is recognized as the Marine Corps parachute safety subject matter expert, entrusted to conduct paraloft inspections on their behalf across the Marine Corps. Bush stressed that as a parachute rigger safety is always at the forefront of everything ones does, even if they aren’t aware.
“Every time you pack a parachute, someone is trusting you with their life. ‘I will be sure always’ is the motto that all parachute riggers have ingrained into our DNA out of MOS school, ‘until men grow wings,” said Bush. “Safety for yourself and all other parachutist is the most important thing about my job, which is why position at the Safety Center exists. We always check each other’s work and my job is to be that Commander’s outside set of eyes has check his unit’s work.”
Bush’s dedication to the mission was apparent with his many other safety promotion efforts, regularly providing written reviews of new parachute equipment and additions to the “Authorized for Navy Use” list of equipment. MSgt Bush influenced safety policy by developing and writing recommended changes for Navy and Marine Corps parachute orders and instructions through his work as the preeminent United States Marine Corps subject matter expert.
“This award to me means that someone believes in me and the feels that I’m doing my duties at a high enough level to be recognized for it. I’m honored to be recognized for this award and represent my office and the Marine Corps,” said Bush humbly. “In the end, I’m just here to do my job and make sure everyone is utilizing Risk Management in everything they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.