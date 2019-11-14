NORFOLK
Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk hosted 50 senior executives from the CIVIC Leadership Institute of Hampton Roads at Vista Point, Nov. 7.
Each month, the group travels to different parts of the region and participates in learning sessions led by leaders who are involved in its economy, defense and other aspects of business and life in Hampton Roads. Capt. Brad N. Rosen, NAVSTA Norfolk commanding officer, addressed the organization providing updates on issues and the status of the base with how it relates to the community.
“The CIVIC program is held in very high regard by the community,” expressed Sarah Jane Kirkland, president and CEO of CIVIC Leadership Institute. “The work that our team and the executives that participate in the region has an enormous ripple effect on the continued growth and success.”
When a group of people works towards achieving a common goal, there is always one person that inspires others to exceed their limitations. That person is classified as a leader and although it may seem like a natural talent, every leader is sculpted into their role. The CIVIC Leadership Institute empowers executive leaders with the knowledge and connections to help advance and deepen their community impact.
“It’s time for the next generation to step up and take the reins and there’s really nothing quite like CIVIC to prepare them for that opportunity,” explained Joshua P. Darden, Jr., founder of Emeritus. “With world class speakers, candid conversation about the issues and class members who command the assets and resources to bring to bear on the challenges that face us, CIVIC is making a tremendous difference in the future of our region.”
CIVIC is a prestigious organization, established in 1996, that’s bustling with regional leaders all with a strong commitment for working towards a brighter future for the Hampton Roads area. The executive leadership program selects 50 senior executive leaders to participate in an eight-month program that is designed to provide a greater understanding of the opportunities and challenges that the community faces.
