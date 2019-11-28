NORFOLK
On Thursday, Nov. 21 Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk personnel came together to celebrate and honor National American Indian Heritage Month at NAVSTA Norfolk Crew Galley.
The United States Navy celebrates the achievements of American Indians and Alaska Natives throughout the month of November, honoring the central role their heritage played in our nation’s history. The theme for the month this year is “Honoring our Nations: Building Strength through Understanding.”
“American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in all branches of the military, and have made countless contributions to our military,” stated NAVSTA Norfolk Command Master Chief Benjamin Rushing.
Today more than 22,000 American Indians and Alaska Natives are serving in the U.S. military, and over 160,000 currently call themselves veterans. A recent example is Master Chief (MCPO) James D. Fairbanks, a Chippewa from Northern Minnesota. He served in the Marine Corps and in the Navy as a Seabee. In 2005, Fairbanks was selected as the 13th force master chief of the Seabees.
“American Indians and Alaska Natives have a legacy of honorable service that has impacted the history of the United States and our military for more than 200 years,” stated Rushing, “For that reason, it is imperative that we reflect on and thank these service members for their service and sacrifice.
The celebration also highlighted the Native American attire known as the regalia and different ceremonies performed by Native Americas. On display were pieces of baskets, jewelry, moccasins, herbs, roots and dresses.
The event was brought to a close with traditional fried bread, jam and a cake cutting ceremony performed by Rushing and Seaman Andrenay Gorham of Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs.
