Naval Station Norfolk
Medical personnel from Sewells Point Branch Health Clinic are now administering flu shots for this year’s influenza season for all TRICARE eligible personnel.
With the impeding winter season, personnel are encouraged to get their shots early. The earlier you receive the vaccine, the more time you have your body to build immunity.
“Get your flu shots early. It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take effect,” stated Eugene Lambert, the Emergency Manager for Naval Station Norfolk.
Influenza is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalization, in some cases, even death. On average influenza hospitalizes about 200,000 Americans and kill about 36,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The shot protects against the influenza viruses that is indicated to be common during the season. It has been shown to have reduced the risk of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and even the risk of flu-related death in children.
The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) has a goal for this season, which is to ensure that 90 percent of all military personnel are vaccinated and up-to-date. With the desire of also fortifying healthy Department of Defense (DoD) members, as well as the well-being of their families.
To make this possible, the medical team has dedicated their time to establish administrating areas. They will have one set up at the Q-80 gym on Nov. 5, at CEP-58 gym on Nov. 7 and at U-93 on Nov. 14. More than 1,400 shots were administered during the first session on Nov. 1.
On top of the administrating areas, TRICARE has made connections with about 50,000 pharmacies nationwide. Just like the military hospitals and clinics, they will be administering the flu shot at no cost to TRICARE beneficiaries. The TRICARE website has a list of pharmacies that are participating within this agreement. The site has a locator button to help identifying the closest one based on the ZIP code.
