NORFOLK
On Friday, November 15th, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk held a luncheon and cake cutting at the NAVSTA Norfolk Crew Galley in honor of Warrior Care Month.
Over 45 Sailors, civilians, Coast Guard members and wounded warriors came out in show of support for the Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) Warrior Care Month.
Warrior Care Month was established in November of 2008 by former Secretary of Defense, Robert F. Gates. He declared it would be a “Department of Defense (DoD) effort aimed at increasing awareness of programs and resources available to wounded, ill and injured service members, their families, and those who care for them.”
“Every Month is Warrior Care Month,” stated Executive Officer Naval Station Norfolk, Captain Vince Baker, “November is simply an opportunity to join all the other branches of service to publicly recognize wounded warrior heroes. Day in and day out the Navy Wounded Warrior program provides world-class assistance to wounded warriors and their families throughout the country.”
The theme for this year’s Warrior Care Month is “Show of Strength” to recognize the strength and resiliency that seriously wounded, ill and injured service members’ exhibit throughout their journey to recovery.
“Each day, wounded warriors demonstrate strength in ways large and small,” said Baker, “From pushing themselves during a grueling physical therapy session, to attending a class to acquire new skills, to asking for help when they need emotional support. Strength is represented in their relentless efforts to improve their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being,”
The event was brought to a close with a cake cutting done by Rear Admiral Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Captain Baker and Information Systems Technician Petty Officer First Class Ruth Freeman.
