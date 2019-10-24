NORFOLK, Va.
Naval Station Norfolk hosted thousands of Norfolk Public School 5th-graders for a hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Lab day Oct. 19, as part of Fleet Week Hampton Roads 2019.
A number of Navy commands and community partners presented various aspects of Navy STEM careers in a real-world setting, and provided them opportunities to talk with scientific experts.
Static displays of aircraft and ships were available to tour and event organizers set up more than 25 displays and experiments showing how they use STEM in their everyday activities.
“The Navy has been a wonderful partner in the Hampton Roads area,” said Dr. Michael Cataldo, acting Deputy Superintendent of the Department of Academic Affairs for Norfolk Public Schools. “Anytime we can showcase partnerships and what the school system is doing with outside agencies, it really helps our students.”
According to Capt. Brad Rosen, commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk, the Navy recognizes that STEM is a great educational foundation for careers, both in and outside the Navy, and wants to expose the next generation of Sailors to opportunities available in the fleet.
“This is the 3rd year running that we have done STEM day with the Norfolk Public Schools system,” said Rosen. “We look forward to hosting the community and highlighting the hard work that the men and women of the United States Navy do every single day here on base.”
The U.S. Navy, local businesses, and civic organizations will celebrate 2019 Fleet Week Hampton Roads from Oct. 11-19, with a variety of events that serve to honor the contributions and sacrifices of Sailors and their families, and recognizes Hampton Roads as “America’s Navy Town.”
