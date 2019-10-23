Naval Station Norfolk (NSN)
As a wrap up on the two week long, Fleet Week Hampton Roads celebration, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk hosted its annual Fleet Fest, Oct. 18-19.
On Friday, the installation partnered with Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) to host 2,500 fifth-graders along with 300 teachers, administrators and chaperones for a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Day, which kicked off the two day event. The goal of the day was to educate, inspire and connect students to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics through hands on activities.
“It’s so neat to see the ships and talk with actual military people,” said Granby Elementary 5th grade student. “Going to the very top of the aircraft carrier was my favorite part.”
Following STEM Day, Morale, Welfare and Recreation in partnership with Air Force Reserve hosted a free, open to the pubic concert with national recording artist and songwriter Andy Grammer. The concert brought more than 2,250 guests on Friday evening.
“This year’s concert was nothing short of exceptional. Andy performed many of his platinum hits and proved to be the consummate entertainer by establishing a personal connection with the entire audience,” said Chris Robus, NAVSTA Norfolk MWR Director. “This was an excellent kick-off for this year’s Fleet Fest and we are looking forward to next year.”
On Saturday, in an effort to foster the Navy’s relationship with the Hampton Roads community and educate the public on what NAVSTA Norfolk Sailors and civilians do on a day-to-day basis the base opened its gates to the general public hosting approximately 9,200 guests.
“What an awesome event,” community member Jason Ducheck said. “I came to tour the USS Stennis and USS Monterey but ended up hanging out all day enjoying all the activities. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
The day-long event consisted of tours aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and
guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), a chili cook-off, a craft beer competition, car show, static
displays and live entertainment by U.S. Fleet Forces Band and local band Hey Hey Hoolidgan. An addition to this year’s festivities included a hot extraction scenario using blank fire and simulation grenades by Special Warfare Combatant Craft (SWCC) Operators.
"Fleet Fest is a great opportunity for us to open the gates to the Hampton Roads community to see the world’s largest and most operational naval station," said Capt. Brad Rosen, NAVSTA Norfolk commanding officer. "Our Sailors and civilians work hard every single day and take a great deal of pride in what they do. This event also gives the entire Naval Station Norfolk team an opportunity to showcase their hard work and dedication.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.