NORFOLK
Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Norfolk’s contracting department obligated $2,227,029,283 in fiscal year 2019, continuing a three-year trend in increased contract value for the command.
According to Contracting Department Deputy Director Jordan Dorsey, the department completed more than 9,400 contract actions during the fiscal year.
“This trend shows what incredible work our team has done on thinking strategically, applying the principles of category management, and managing our customers’ spending in a proactive manner,” said Dorsey.
He added that coordinating this many contract actions is a year round effort.
“Our largest contracts have lead times of almost two years. Over 80 percent of our obligations are on recurring service contracts, so we are constantly tracking the existing contracts and working with customers to get follow on packages submitted,” he added.
The contracting department supported 569 different customers last year, with a wide variety of services contracted. They included psychological health operations for the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, the Civilian Employee Assistance Program, educational service agreements and hundreds of others according to Dorsey.
Dorsey concluded saying that he was incredibly proud of the contracting department and their efforts in fiscal year 2019 point to a team of tremendous professionals who are dedicated to the Navy’s mission.
