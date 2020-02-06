NORFOLK
Personnel from the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center (LSC) and Subsistence Prime Vendor (SPV) team recently supported the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) that started Jan. 7.
According to Logistics Support Officer Lt. Cmdr. Chris Sands, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower was joined by USS San Jacinto (CG 56), USS Vella Gulf (CG 71), USS Truxton (DDG 103), USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80). Carrier strike groups conduct a COMPTUEX prior to deployment to assess their ability to conduct military operations at sea though joint planning and execution of challenging and realistic training scenarios.
Sands added that the ships received 210 food provisions orders valued at $5.7 million. To date, more than 3500 pallets have been delivered to the strike group.
The logistics support representatives who supported the exercise included Bryan Huskey, Margaret Happer, Jason Bly, LS1 Aaron Wegner, Krystle Watson and LS2 Amanda Wilson, who also provided SPV support to Roosevelt. Sherry Garnett, Barbara Banks, Darnell Jenkins, Leroy McClan and Lisa Mueller provided SPV support to the other ships of the group.
“I am extremely proud of the team and the professionalism they display on a daily basis while supporting the warfighter, Sands said.
Sands added that planning for the operations associated with the exercise start more than a year in advance. From a strictly logistics standpoint, a pre-deployment conference is conducted with afloat supply department leadership and ashore support entities two months prior to the start of the exercise to ensure supply officers are aware of the support for their upcoming deployment and the COMPTUEX. One month prior to the start, units receive load-out guidance from Military Sealift Command on which combat logistics force unit will be supporting them during COMPTUEX and the respective load-out dates for material and food provisions.
He explained coordination between Military Sealift Command, type commanders, Defense Logistics Agency and all afloat units is the key to success.
“Throughout the exercise, continued communications between all stakeholders is necessary to ensure a steady flow of logistics support to all Ike CSG units,” said Sands.
The LSC will now turn its attention to supporting the units of the strike group as they prepare for their upcoming deployment.
“I have the utmost confidence in their ability to get the job done, regardless of the timeline, without compromising the premier level of logistics support the fleet has grown accustomed to receive from the LSC,” Sands concluded.
