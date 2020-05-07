MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
With many service members arranging upcoming moves, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) aims to ensure the safety of military personnel and their families by conducting 100% quality assurance checks on all inbound and outbound Household Goods (HHG) shipments beginning May 1.
"The safety of all personnel and family members is the number one priority when it comes to Household Goods moves," said Commander, NAVSUP Rear Adm. Michelle C. Skubic. "Maintaining mission readiness can only happen if we take prudent and methodical precautions to ensure we are doing everything possible to safeguard our people."
Transportation Service Providers (TSPs) will provide a TSP certification of health protection protocols document to the member before beginning work in the member's residence. Certification ensures TSPs are adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines, equipped with and wearing face coverings, prepared to clean surfaces touched after receiving service member permission, using the smallest crew required, adhering to social distancing guidelines and maintaining good hand hygiene, according to NAVADMIN 126/20 released Apr. 30 by Vice Adm. Ricky L. Williamson, Deputy
Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet Readiness and Logistics, N4, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations
NAVSUP Personal Property Processing Offices (PPPOs) will conduct 100% quality assurance checks on all inbound and outbound HHG shipments by identifying scheduled pickups and deliveries and, no later than the day prior, providing the service member with COVID-19 safety procedures and the PPPO point of contact.
"PPPOs will contact service members at least once during their move to ensure the TSP is following COVID-19 safety protocols and to conduct a quality assurance check. Sailors and DoN Civilian employees serviced by other Service PPPOs will also receive 'safety screenings' on their shipments. In addition, throughout the move process, losing and gaining commands will maintain contact with service members," Skubic added.
SECDEF directed COVID Health Protection Measures during HHG relocation process. These measures include a 100% TSP certification of health protection protocols and 100% customer contact from United States Government quality control personnel.
United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) coordinated with Services to develop plans to conduct 100% physical 'Safety Screenings' for all moves in locations at or above HPCON-Bravo. USTRANSCOM personal property advisory #20-0081 directs TSPs to present a completed TSP certification of health protection protocols document to the Member before beginning any work in a residence.
DOD personnel are encouraged to follow all DOD and the CDC guidance for well-being of themselves and their families.
Each Sailor and DoN Employee is responsible to ensure they are cleared to proceed by their respective Commands prior to arranging transportation, in accordance with the current DoD SECDEF Stop Move and NAVADMIN 116/20 R 212136Z APR 20 guidance. Sailors and DoN Civilian employees with funded orders may continue to arrange HHG and Privately Owned Vehicles (POVs) based upon their Command guidance. This is in accordance with USTRANSCOM Personal Property Advisory #20-0058D, paragraph 6 and includes shipments scheduled for movement prior to and during the current DoD stop move date June 30, 2020.
All Navy Customers must be cognizant that pack-out dates, onward movement and delivery of shipment is subject to TSP availability, host nation, state, local and installation restrictions. Transportation required delivery dates cannot be guaranteed due to the current worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Sailors with questions regarding household goods should contact householdgoods@navy.mil or call 855-HHG-MOVE (855-444-6683). Questions for Stop Movement and Entitlements for permanent change of station (PCS) travel (per diem etc.), non-HHG related, contact the My Navy Career Center (MNCC) via email: ASKMNCC@NAVY.MIL or phone: 833-330-6622.
Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.
