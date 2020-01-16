WASHINGTON
The Navy is accepting nominations for the 2020 Captain Joy Bright Hancock and Master Chief Anna Der-Vartanian Leadership Awards, as announced Dec. 18, 2019, in NAVADMIN 296/19.
The awards have been presented annually since 1987 to recognize the inspirational leadership of the recipients whose ideals and dedication foster cultural inclusivity by reinforcing the integral role of women in the Navy.
The five award categories include: senior officer (O-4 to O-6), junior officer (O-1 to O-3), chief warrant officer and limited duty officer (CWO2 – O-3E), senior enlisted (E-7 to E-9) and junior enlisted (E-5 to E-6).
Nominations are not gender-restrictive and are open to both active-duty and reserve Sailors.
Nominees should be mature leaders who have shown exceptional leadership over the span of their career and have persevered to overcome challenges while serving. They should have demonstrated inspirational and innovative leadership, both on and off-duty, as well as professional accomplishments and community involvement.
All candidates must be nominated by their commanding officer (CO) or officer-in-charge (OIC) and must receive an endorsement from the nominating command’s immediate superior in command (ISIC). An ISIC can only endorse and forward one nomination for each category.
Nomination packages must include:
-ISIC endorsement
-CO or OIC endorsement
-Nomination write-up limited to two pages
-Nominee’s biography limited to one page
-Most recent official military photo in uniform
Commands can find a nomination template at https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/support/inclusion/awards/Pages/HancockAwards.aspx.
Submit nominations via encrypted email to ALTN Inclusion_and_Diversity(at)navy.mil. Mailed nomination packages will not be accepted. The deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 17, 2020.
Award selections will be communicated to appropriate COs or OICs no later than 9 April 2020 and awardees will be announced fleet-wide via NAVADMIN. Awardees and command representatives will be hosted and recognized at the annual Sea Service Leadership Association’s Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium, 24-26 June 2020, hosted in Norfolk, Virginia.
For complete information on the awards and details on how to submit nominations read NAVADMIN 296/19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.