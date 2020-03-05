PASCAGOULA, MS
The Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Tripoli (LHA 7), the Navy's newest America-class amphibious assault ship, from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)-Ingalls Shipbuilding Division Feb. 28.
Amphibious assault ships project power and maintain presence by serving as the cornerstone of the amphibious ready group or expeditionary strike group. These ships transport elements of the Marine expeditionary unit or Marine expeditionary brigade with a combination of aircraft and landing craft.
Optimized for aviation capability, Tripoli will enhance Marine Corps aviation with an enlarged hangar deck, greater maintenance capability, and JP-5 fuel capacity.
"On behalf of the entire team, I am grateful to take delivery of this versatile warfighting asset," said Tom Rivers, amphibious warfare program manager for Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. "The Navy and industry team has worked persistently to deliver this platform, ready to integrate the Marine Corps air combat element, including the Joint Strike Fighter, to our combatant commanders."
LHA 7 incorporates the fuel efficient gas turbine propulsion plant, zonal electrical distribution, and electric auxiliary systems first installed on USS Makin Island (LHD 8). LHA 7 will be 844 feet in length, will have a displacement of approximately 44,971 long tons, and is capable of operating at speeds of over 20 knots.
"Shipbuilding is a team sport, and LHA 7 is no exception," said the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair Gulf Coast, Capt. Nathan Schneider. "LHA 7 represents the culmination of significant work effort by shipbuilders here at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, suppliers around the nation, and government stakeholders both here in Pascagoula, as well as Naval Sea Systems Command and the Program Executive Office for Ships in Washington, D.C., along with the warfare centers around the country. SUPSHIP Gulf Coast is proud to be a part of the team that is delivering this great asset to the Navy and Marine Corps warfighters!"
With Tripoli delivered, the ship will focus on moving crew aboard and preparing for commissioning and sailaway later this year.
HII's Pascagoula shipyard is also currently in production on Bougainville (LHA 8), the guided missile destroyers Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Frank E.
Peterson (DDG 121) Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), and amphibious transport dock ships, Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) and Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29).
As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission and support ships, boats and craft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.